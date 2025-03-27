Junior League Of Ogden

Junior League Of Ogden

About the memberships

Membership Dues 2025/26

Active Member Dues
$110

No expiration

Sustaining Member Dues
$75

No expiration

Provisional Member Dues
$70

No expiration

Sponsor an Active Member
$110

No expiration

These funds will be used to assist active members who have expressed a need for financial assistance to be able to pay dues, and any remaining funds will be used to offset the cost of member events.

Sponsor a Sustaining Member
$75

No expiration

These funds will be used to assist sustaining members who have expressed a need for financial assistance to be able to pay dues, and any remaining funds will be used to offset the cost of member events.

Sponsor a Provisional Member
$70

No expiration

These funds will be used to assist prospective members who have expressed a need for financial assistance to be able to pay dues, and any remaining funds will be used to offset the cost of member events.

