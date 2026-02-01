Membership Dues 2026/2027

About this event
2026/2027 Regular Member Dues. Effective date April 1, 2027
This helps cover the Grand Lodge per member assessment.
This helps cover the Washington State Elks Association per member assessment.
Ballard Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Fund
Ballard Elks Vocational Scholarship Fund
Annual Christmas Basket program, benefiting 100+ families in our community.
Ballard Elks Lodge has been supporting Children's Hospital since it was first built in 1928.
Ballard Elks Lodge 827 Fund for local Veterans programs.
Help pay our $140,000 annual property taxes.
For repairs, maintenance and overall building needs.
Help pay the bills!
