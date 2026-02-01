Ballard Elks Lodge #827

Membership Dues 2026/2027

6411 Seaview Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107, USA

Membership Dues
$220

2026/2027 Regular Member Dues. Effective date April 1, 2027

Elks National Foundation
$20

This helps cover the Grand Lodge per member assessment.

Washington State Children' Therapy Program
$20

This helps cover the Washington State Elks Association per member assessment.

MVS Scholarship Fund
$10

Ballard Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Fund

Vocational Scholarship Fund
$10

Ballard Elks Vocational Scholarship Fund

Christmas Basket Fund
$10

Annual Christmas Basket program, benefiting 100+ families in our community.

Children's Hospital Fund
$10

Ballard Elks Lodge has been supporting Children's Hospital since it was first built in 1928.

Veterans Programs Fund
$10

Ballard Elks Lodge 827 Fund for local Veterans programs.

Property Taxes Fund
$20

Help pay our $140,000 annual property taxes.

Building Fund
$20

For repairs, maintenance and overall building needs.

Operating Expenses Fund
$25

Help pay the bills!

