Offered by

Huntsville Rugby Club

About the memberships

Membership Dues 2025-2026

Rookie Player Dues
$100

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are a student athlete or if this is your first official season with HRC. This amount covers your membership dues and signs you up to volunteer for routine field maintenance as needed throughout the fall and spring. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member.

Women's Veteran Player Dues
$200

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are returning to HRC after having played with us previously. This amount covers your membership dues and signs you up to volunteer for routine field maintenance as needed throughout the fall and spring. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.

Men's Veteran Player Dues
$300

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are returning to HRC after having played with us previously. This amount covers your membership dues and signs you up to volunteer for routine field maintenance as needed throughout the fall and spring. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.

Rookie Player Dues + Field Work Opt Out
$200

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are a student athlete or if this is your first official season with HRC. This amount covers your membership dues and excuses you from participation in routine field maintenance in the fall and spring (excludes preparation for home matches and events). This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member.

Women's Veteran Player Dues + Field Work Opt Out
$300

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are a returning player for the women's team. This amount covers your membership dues and excuses you from participation in routine field maintenance in the fall and spring (excludes preparation for home matches and events). This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.

Men's Veteran Player Dues + Field Work Opt Out
$400

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are returning to HRC after having played with us previously. This amount covers your membership dues and excuses you from participation in routine field maintenance in the fall and spring (excludes preparation for home matches and events). This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.

Old Boy/Girl Club Dues
$100

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are a previous player for the club but have retired from play. This option means you do not intend to play or coach in this year but do wish to contribute to the club as an Old Boy/Girl. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting non-playing club member.

Associate Member Dues
$100

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are a social member of the club. This means that you may attend practice and socials but will not be playing in any matches for this year. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting non-playing club member eligible for holding office. Associate members may change their membership type to an active player at any time by notifying the board and paying the difference in dues.

Payment Plan Down Payment
$25

Valid for one year

Select this option if you are unable to pay the entirety of your dues at this point in time. By selecting this option you are agreeing to pay the entirety of your dues by March 2026 and allowing Mel to contact you to set up your payment plan structure.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!