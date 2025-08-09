Membership Dues 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are a student athlete or if this is your first official season with HRC. This amount covers your membership dues and signs you up to volunteer for routine field maintenance as needed throughout the fall and spring. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are returning to HRC after having played with us previously. This amount covers your membership dues and signs you up to volunteer for routine field maintenance as needed throughout the fall and spring. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are returning to HRC after having played with us previously. This amount covers your membership dues and signs you up to volunteer for routine field maintenance as needed throughout the fall and spring. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are a student athlete or if this is your first official season with HRC. This amount covers your membership dues and excuses you from participation in routine field maintenance in the fall and spring (excludes preparation for home matches and events). This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are a returning player for the women's team. This amount covers your membership dues and excuses you from participation in routine field maintenance in the fall and spring (excludes preparation for home matches and events). This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are returning to HRC after having played with us previously. This amount covers your membership dues and excuses you from participation in routine field maintenance in the fall and spring (excludes preparation for home matches and events). This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting and playing club member eligible to hold office.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are a previous player for the club but have retired from play. This option means you do not intend to play or coach in this year but do wish to contribute to the club as an Old Boy/Girl. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting non-playing club member.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are a social member of the club. This means that you may attend practice and socials but will not be playing in any matches for this year. This amount maintains your membership rights and privileges for the year as a voting non-playing club member eligible for holding office. Associate members may change their membership type to an active player at any time by notifying the board and paying the difference in dues.
Valid for one year
Select this option if you are unable to pay the entirety of your dues at this point in time. By selecting this option you are agreeing to pay the entirety of your dues by March 2026 and allowing Mel to contact you to set up your payment plan structure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!