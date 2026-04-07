Membership Dues 2026-2027

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If you are a new member or a returning member who needs to replace your music, you may add this to your membership.
Donate to support the Maks Johnson Memorial Fellowship! Purchase more than one "ticket" to adjust your donation amount. This is a restricted fund campaign – donations to the fellowship will be reserved specifically to support this program. Please contact us at [email protected] if you would like to learn more about becoming an upper-level sponsor (above $1000).
This grants you full participation for Fall 2026 AND Spring 2027.
This level of support covers your individual Fall 2026 and Spring 2027. $110 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Member in the program book for both concert cycles.
This level of support covers your Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 costs plus half of the costs of an additional singer. $210 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Plus Member in the program book for both concert cycles.
This level of support covers the Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 costs for yourself plus another singer. $310 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Growing Member in the program book for both concert cycles.
This grants you full participation for Fall 2026 or Spring 2027.
This level of support covers your individual Fall 2026 or Spring 2027. $55 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Member in the program book for that cycle.
This level of support covers your Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 costs plus half of the costs of an additional singer. $105 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Plus Member in the program book for that cycle.
This level of support covers the Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 costs for yourself plus another singer.
$155 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Growing Member in the program book for that cycle.
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