Lehigh Valley Chorale

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Lehigh Valley Chorale

About this event

Membership Dues 2026-2027

4411 Green Pond Rd

Easton, PA 18045, USA

Music Deposit - NEW MEMBERS
$25

If you are a new member or a returning member who needs to replace your music, you may add this to your membership.

Maks Johnson Fellowship
$5

Donate to support the Maks Johnson Memorial Fellowship! Purchase more than one "ticket" to adjust your donation amount. This is a restricted fund campaign – donations to the fellowship will be reserved specifically to support this program. Please contact us at [email protected] if you would like to learn more about becoming an upper-level sponsor (above $1000).

Basic (FULL YEAR)
$90

This grants you full participation for Fall 2026 AND Spring 2027.

Sustaining (FULL YEAR)
$200

This level of support covers your individual Fall 2026 and Spring 2027. $110 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Member in the program book for both concert cycles.

Sustaining Plus (FULL YEAR)
$300

This level of support covers your Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 costs plus half of the costs of an additional singer. $210 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Plus Member in the program book for both concert cycles.

Growing (FULL YEAR)
$400

This level of support covers the Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 costs for yourself plus another singer. $310 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Growing Member in the program book for both concert cycles.

Basic (single cycle only)
$45

This grants you full participation for Fall 2026 or Spring 2027.

Sustaining (single cycle only)
$100

This level of support covers your individual Fall 2026 or Spring 2027. $55 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Member in the program book for that cycle.

Sustaining Plus (single cycle only)
$150

This level of support covers your Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 costs plus half of the costs of an additional singer. $105 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Sustaining Plus Member in the program book for that cycle.

Growing (single cycle only)
$200

This level of support covers the Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 costs for yourself plus another singer.
$155 is tax-deductible and eligible for an employer-matching gift. You will be listed as a Growing Member in the program book for that cycle.

Add a donation for Lehigh Valley Chorale

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