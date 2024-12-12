Membership Dues

Regular Member
$60
For the period beginning 7/1/25 thru 12/31/25.
Family Member
$48
For the period beginning7/1/25 thru 12/31/25.
Associate Member
$20
For the period beginning 7/1/25 thru 12/31/25.
Lions International Entry Fee
$35
One time in your service as a Lion.
