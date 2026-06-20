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Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association

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Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association

About the memberships

Membership Dues for 2026-2027

Flamekeeper Member – Class of 2022–2026
$50

Renews yearly on: June 30

This membership is for Brothers who graduated Classes 2026-2021. This membership includes a lapel pin, voting privileges, programming & initiatives throughout the year.

Torchbearer Member – Class of 2020 or prior
$100

No expiration

This membership is for Brothers who graduated from the Class of 2020 or prior. This membership includes lapel pin, voting privileges, as well as access to programming & initiatives throughout the year.

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

No expiration

The MTAA Lifetime Membership is open to all Brothers and reflects a lasting investment in the Brotherhood and its continued impact. This membership eliminates all future MTAA dues, providing lifetime access to the work, engagement, and mission of the organization.

Membership Benefits

  • No future MTAA dues (lifetime membership status)
  • Full voting privileges on MTAA matters and leadership
  • Exclusive access to annual incentives symbolizing your commitment to the Brotherhood
  • Access to programming and initiatives throughout the year
  • 25% discount on MTAA signature events (excluding the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch)
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