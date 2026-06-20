Membership Dues for 2026-2027

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
This membership is for Brothers who graduated Classes 2026-2021. This membership includes a lapel pin, voting privileges, programming & initiatives throughout the year.
No expiration
This membership is for Brothers who graduated from the Class of 2020 or prior. This membership includes lapel pin, voting privileges, as well as access to programming & initiatives throughout the year.
No expiration
The MTAA Lifetime Membership is open to all Brothers and reflects a lasting investment in the Brotherhood and its continued impact. This membership eliminates all future MTAA dues, providing lifetime access to the work, engagement, and mission of the organization.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!