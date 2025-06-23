Membership Dues- Metro Atlanta Chapter - Ssunaa Inc
Local Membership Dues- Annual
$50
No expiration
July 1st through June 30th
July 1st through June 30th
Local and National Dues- Annual
$120
No expiration
July 1st through June 30th
July 1st through June 30th
Recent Graduate Dues Local Dues
$30
No expiration
Recent graduates that have graduated from SSU within the last year.
Recent graduates that have graduated from SSU within the last year.
Yearly National Dues to SSUNAA
$70
Valid for one year
Yearly national dues. July 1st through June 30th. For anyone that is not a SSUNAA Life Member.
Yearly national dues. July 1st through June 30th. For anyone that is not a SSUNAA Life Member.
SSUNAA Standard Life Membership
$1,000
No expiration
Once paid, you do not have to pay yearly national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Once paid, you do not have to pay yearly national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
SSUNAA Prestigious Life Membership
$1,500
No expiration
Once paid, you do not have to pay yearly national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Once paid, you do not have to pay yearly national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
SSUNAA Diamond Life Member
$2,500
No expiration
Once paid, you do not have to pay yearly national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Once paid, you do not have to pay yearly national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Subscribing Life Membership Plan (Payment 1 of 3)
$375
No expiration
Payment 1: Once paid in full, you do not have to pay national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Payment 1: Once paid in full, you do not have to pay national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Subscribing Life Membership Plan (Payment 2 of 3)
$325
No expiration
Payment 2: Once paid in full, you do not have to pay national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Payment 2: Once paid in full, you do not have to pay national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Subscribing Life Membership Plan (Payment 3 of 3)
$300
No expiration
Payment 3: Once paid in full, you do not have to pay national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Payment 3: Once paid in full, you do not have to pay national dues again. All tiers of life membership are recognized at the SSUNAA Annual Homecoming Awards event, where members receive a commemorative plaque. The different tiers allow alumni to choose how much they wish to give, with the Prestigious and Diamond options offering additional support to SSUNAA.
Add a donation for Metro Atlanta Chapter - Ssunaa Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!