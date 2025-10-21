Rosedale Lions Club Inc.- ADMIN

About the memberships

MEMBERSHIP DUES PAYMENT PLAN

ANNUAL DUES and Donations - Rosedale Lions Club, Inc.
$225

Valid for one year

NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

Membership Dues JULY 2025PARTIAL Payment Plan -(2025 - 2026)
$44.99

Renews monthly

NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - JULY PAYMENT

Membership Dues - PARTIAL Payment Plan (2025 Cycle)
*** FOR PRIMARY MEMBERS ONLY. RLC, Inc. is offering a 6-part PAYMENT PLAN.
JULY 2025******
AUGUST 2025******
SEPTEMBER 2025******
OCTOBER 2025******
NOVEMBER 2025******
DECEMBER 2025 (LAST Payment Cycle Due Date)


***Service Fees Apply***


If you participate in the payment and sign up anytime after the scheduled payment, you must make up for any prior scheduled(s).

