MEMBERSHIP DUES PAYMENT PLAN

NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - JULY PAYMENT



Membership Dues - PARTIAL Payment Plan (2025 Cycle)

*** FOR PRIMARY MEMBERS ONLY. RLC, Inc. is offering a 6-part PAYMENT PLAN.

JULY 2025******

AUGUST 2025******

SEPTEMBER 2025******

OCTOBER 2025******

NOVEMBER 2025******

DECEMBER 2025 (LAST Payment Cycle Due Date)



***Service Fees Apply***



If you participate in the payment and sign up anytime after the scheduled payment, you must make up for any prior scheduled(s).