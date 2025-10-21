MEMBERSHIP DUES PAYMENT PLAN

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
Renews monthly
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - JULY PAYMENT
Membership Dues - PARTIAL Payment Plan (2025 Cycle)
*** FOR PRIMARY MEMBERS ONLY. RLC, Inc. is offering a 6-part PAYMENT PLAN.
JULY 2025******
AUGUST 2025******
SEPTEMBER 2025******
OCTOBER 2025******
NOVEMBER 2025******
DECEMBER 2025 (LAST Payment Cycle Due Date)
***Service Fees Apply***
If you participate in the payment and sign up anytime after the scheduled payment, you must make up for any prior scheduled(s).
Renews monthly
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. AUGUST PAYMENT
Renews monthly
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
SEPTEMBER PAYMENT
Renews monthly
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. - OCTOBER PAYMENT
Renews monthly
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. - NOVEMBER PAYMENT
Renews monthly
NOTE: MEMBERSHIP DUES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE. - DECEMBER 2025
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!