Membership Dues- Rutherford Irish American Association

To remain an active member of the RIAA, all members who joined before June 1 of the previous year must renew their dues in January of the current year. Only active members get priority and reduced admission to all of our events, including the post-parade party.

To remain an active member of the RIAA, all members who joined before June 1 of the previous year must renew their dues in January of the current year. Only active members get priority and reduced admission to all of our events, including the post-parade party.

seeMoreDetailsMobile