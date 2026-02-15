Membership Event - Dr. Antonio Fierro

Moving Towards a Community of Effective Practice: A Focus on English Learners

Featuring Dr. Antonio Fierro

Join us for an inspiring session with Dr. Antonio Fierro as we come together to strengthen literacy outcomes for English Learners.

In this engaging presentation, we will explore what it truly means to build a community of effective practice—one grounded in research, high expectations, and a shared commitment to equity. Together, we will consider how evidence-aligned literacy instruction can both honor and accelerate the growth of multilingual learners.

This event is designed for educators and leaders who believe literacy is a right—and who are ready to turn that belief into action.

We look forward to learning, reflecting, and growing alongside you.