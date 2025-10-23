Membership Dues for Omicron Eta Lambda Chapter

Chapter dues for brothers returning to OHL include a $10 late fee for payments made after November 15, 2025.



Brothers new to OHL can use the discount code to waive this fee.



OHL Membership is valid from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026. Upon paying chapter dues, you will gain access to the OHL Google Group, OHL Calendar, OHL GroupMe, and the OHL Website Members-only section.