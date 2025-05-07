Filipino American National Historical Society Texas Inc
FANHS-HTX MEMBERSHIP FORM
Annual Individual Membership
$30
This is a YEARLY individual adult membership for 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in college/university.
This is a YEARLY individual adult membership for 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in college/university.
Decade Individual Membership
$150
This is a DECADE individual adult membership for 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in high school/college/university.
This is a DECADE individual adult membership for 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in high school/college/university.
Lifetime Individual Membership
$300
This is a one-time fee for a LIFETIME individual adult membership 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in high school/college/university.
This is a one-time fee for a LIFETIME individual adult membership 18 to 61 years old and not currently enrolled in high school/college/university.
Annual Family Membership
$45
This is a YEARLY Family membership and it includes everyone in one household aka physical address.
This is a YEARLY Family membership and it includes everyone in one household aka physical address.
Decade Family Membership
$250
This is a DECADE Family membership to include up to four members of one household or physical address.
This is a DECADE Family membership to include up to four members of one household or physical address.
Lifetime Family Membership
$350
This is a one-time fee for a LIFETIME Family membership to include up to four members of one household or physical address.
This is a one-time fee for a LIFETIME Family membership to include up to four members of one household or physical address.
Annual Platinum Senior Membership
$10
Renew or Extend your annual silver senior membership. Silver Seniors are offered to individual adults ages 62 and over.
Renew or Extend your annual silver senior membership. Silver Seniors are offered to individual adults ages 62 and over.
Annual High School/College Student (FT/PT) Membership
$10
Renew or Extend your annual student membership regardless of your age. Current enrolled high school/college/university students include any scholars at any level of their education (secondary, trade, associates, bachelors, masters, PhD). We kindly ask to see your current school ID upon request.
Renew or Extend your annual student membership regardless of your age. Current enrolled high school/college/university students include any scholars at any level of their education (secondary, trade, associates, bachelors, masters, PhD). We kindly ask to see your current school ID upon request.