The Corridor Counts, Inc.

Offered by

The Corridor Counts, Inc.

About the memberships

Membership Form

2026 Individual Member
$50

Valid for one year

Members must contribute $50 in 2026 to be in good standing.

2026 Choice Member
$250

Valid for one year

Allows a business, service, or product provider to make a minimum donation on an annual basis of $250. Upon the donation, the donor will be designated a Choice Vendor and receive a window decal, recognition in the TCC Annual Choice Vendor List, and be listed as a Choice Vendor on any journals produced for fundraisers held by TCC in 2026.

Lifetime Member
$1,500

No expiration

Make a one-time monetary contribution to TCC in the amount of $1,500. Upon making the contribution, the person will be recognized as a Lifetime Member with the expectation and understanding that they shall be a full Member without having to pay any further annual participation fees thereafter.

Lifetime Honorary Member
$1,000

No expiration

Make a one-time monetary contribution to TCC in the amount of $1,000. Upon making the contribution, the person will be recognized as an Honorary Member with the expectation and understanding that they shall not be a full Member as outlined above.

Add a donation for The Corridor Counts, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!