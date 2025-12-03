Membership Form

Offered by
Members must contribute $50 in 2026 to be in good standing.
Allows a business, service, or product provider to make a minimum donation on an annual basis of $250. Upon the donation, the donor will be designated a Choice Vendor and receive a window decal, recognition in the TCC Annual Choice Vendor List, and be listed as a Choice Vendor on any journals produced for fundraisers held by TCC in 2026.
Make a one-time monetary contribution to TCC in the amount of $1,500. Upon making the contribution, the person will be recognized as a Lifetime Member with the expectation and understanding that they shall be a full Member without having to pay any further annual participation fees thereafter.
Make a one-time monetary contribution to TCC in the amount of $1,000. Upon making the contribution, the person will be recognized as an Honorary Member with the expectation and understanding that they shall not be a full Member as outlined above.
