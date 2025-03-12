Membership Form

Your contribution will support the creation of 5 kindness clubs or 2 initiatives!
Benefits include: an invitation to ALL kindSBY initiatives throughout the calendar year, the Opportunity to appoint a Kindness Commissioner from your organization, your Logo will be displayed and you'll be listed as a "Kindness Champion".
*Organization/Individual mentioned on social media
*2 tickets to Anniversary Celebration
Kindness Collaborator
$500
Your contribution will support the creation of 1 kindness initiative!
Benefits include: organization/individual will be mentioned on social media, your Logo will be displayed and you'll be listed as a "Kindness Collaborator".
Kindness Connector
$100
Your contribution will help us support one of our many kindness initiatives!
Benefits include: organization/individual will be mentioned on social media, your Logo will be displayed and you'll be listed as a "Kindness Connector".
Kindness Star
$50
Your contribution will help us support one of our many kindness initiatives!
Benefits include: you will be listed as a "Kindness Star" on our website.
