Membership Form

Kindness Champion
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Your contribution will support the creation of 5 kindness clubs or 2 initiatives! Benefits include: an invitation to ALL kindSBY initiatives throughout the calendar year, the Opportunity to appoint a Kindness Commissioner from your organization, your Logo will be displayed and you'll be listed as a "Kindness Champion". *Organization/Individual mentioned on social media *2 tickets to Anniversary Celebration
Kindness Collaborator
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Your contribution will support the creation of 1 kindness initiative! Benefits include: organization/individual will be mentioned on social media, your Logo will be displayed and you'll be listed as a "Kindness Collaborator".
Kindness Connector
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Your contribution will help us support one of our many kindness initiatives! Benefits include: organization/individual will be mentioned on social media, your Logo will be displayed and you'll be listed as a "Kindness Connector".
Kindness Star
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Your contribution will help us support one of our many kindness initiatives! Benefits include: you will be listed as a "Kindness Star" on our website.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing