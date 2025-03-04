Membership from Square Dummy submission

**This membership is for a single (1) INDIVIDUAL person**
Benefits:
• those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds
• Pay to participate in events
• No volunteer hours required
• Access to grounds
**This membership is for a single (1) INDIVIDUAL person**
Benefits:
• those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds
• Pay to participate in events
• No volunteer hours required
• Access to grounds
Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) Membership (Couple)
Free
Valid until March 23, 2027
**This is for a COUPLE (2), such as a household**
Benefits:
• those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds
• Pay to participate in events
• No volunteer hours required
• Access to grounds
**This is for a COUPLE (2), such as a household**
Benefits:
• those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds
• Pay to participate in events
• No volunteer hours required
• Access to grounds
River Otter (Tier 2) Membership
Free
Valid until March 23, 2027
All of Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) benefits, PLUS:
• Household membership: legal partner, children under 18
• Free entry to paid events hosted by NICC*
*this excludes the annual Fishing Derby and Trap Shoots
• 5 hours of volunteer time required per household (time submitted via my NICC.org)
All of Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) benefits, PLUS:
• Household membership: legal partner, children under 18
• Free entry to paid events hosted by NICC*
*this excludes the annual Fishing Derby and Trap Shoots
• 5 hours of volunteer time required per household (time submitted via my NICC.org)
Black Bear (Tier 3) Membership
Free
Valid until March 23, 2027
All of Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) and River Otter (Tier 2) benefits, PLUS:
• Access to clubhouse*
*Open to all Tier 3 members at any time (within curfew), members will share the space with other members unless a Private Event** is approved
**Private Events remain as is; grounds closed to all, forms, fees, and board approval required
• Keypad lock code provided to named membership holder to grant access to NICC Clubhouse
All of Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) and River Otter (Tier 2) benefits, PLUS:
• Access to clubhouse*
*Open to all Tier 3 members at any time (within curfew), members will share the space with other members unless a Private Event** is approved
**Private Events remain as is; grounds closed to all, forms, fees, and board approval required
• Keypad lock code provided to named membership holder to grant access to NICC Clubhouse
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