Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc.

Hosted by

Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc.

About this event

For The Love of Blue XV - A Thread in THEE Fabric of Black Excellence!

18451 Convention Center Dr

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

Early Bird - General Admission
$125
Available until Apr 30

Early Bird Tickets are on sale from 4/1 - 4/30. The price increases to $150.00 on May 1!

Early Bird - Table of 10
$1,200
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Early Bird Tickets are on sale from 4/1 - 4/30. The price increases to $1500.00 per table on May 1!

Early Bird - Student Ticket
$50
Available until Apr 30

This ticket is an early bird- ticket for JSU and/or Chicago-land students under the age of 18.


Early Bird Tickets are on sale from 4/1 - 4/30.

Student Ticket - General Admission
$60

This ticket is a general admission ticket for JSU and/or Chicago-land students under the age of 18.


Sales end on 6/7/2026. No in person sales at the event!

General Admission
$150

This is the regular ticket price for the event. Sales end on 6/7/2026.

No in person sales at the event!

General Admission - Table of 10
$1,500

This is the regular ticket price for a table at the event.


Sales end on 6/7/2026 or if tables reach capacity. No in person sales at the event!

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