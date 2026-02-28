For The Love of Blue XV - A Thread in THEE Fabric of Black Excellence!

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About this event
Early Bird Tickets are on sale from 4/1 - 4/30. The price increases to $150.00 on May 1!
Early Bird Tickets are on sale from 4/1 - 4/30. The price increases to $1500.00 per table on May 1!
This ticket is an early bird- ticket for JSU and/or Chicago-land students under the age of 18.
Early Bird Tickets are on sale from 4/1 - 4/30.
This ticket is a general admission ticket for JSU and/or Chicago-land students under the age of 18.
Sales end on 6/7/2026. No in person sales at the event!
This is the regular ticket price for the event. Sales end on 6/7/2026.
No in person sales at the event!
This is the regular ticket price for a table at the event.
Sales end on 6/7/2026 or if tables reach capacity. No in person sales at the event!
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