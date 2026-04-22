Membership in the Center for Cross-Sector Coordination

•Ten employee memberships

• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise

• Complimentary access to webinars

• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.

• Membership recognition on CXC website

• Membership in the Technology, Tools and Talent Network

• Three free passes to annual event

• Additional discounts to CXC annual event

• Opportunity to publish one article per year in the CXC newsletter