Membership in the Center for Cross-Sector Coordination

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About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
• Two employee memberships
• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise
• Complimentary access to webinars
• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.
• Membership recognition on CXC website
• Discounts to CXC annual event
Valid until July 7, 2027
• Five employee memberships
• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise
• Complimentary access to webinars
• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.
• Membership recognition on CXC website
• One free pass to annual event
• Additional discounts to CXC annual event
Valid until July 7, 2027
•Ten employee memberships
• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise
• Complimentary access to webinars
• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.
• Membership recognition on CXC website
• Membership in the Technology, Tools and Talent Network
• Three free passes to annual event
• Additional discounts to CXC annual event
• Opportunity to publish one article per year in the CXC newsletter
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