Center for Cross-Sector Coordination

Offered by

Center for Cross-Sector Coordination

About the memberships

Membership in the Center for Cross-Sector Coordination

Bronze Membership
$2,000

Valid until July 7, 2027

• Two employee memberships

• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise

• Complimentary access to webinars

• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.

• Membership recognition on CXC website

• Discounts to CXC annual event

Silver Membership
$3,500

Valid until July 7, 2027

• Five employee memberships

• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise

• Complimentary access to webinars

• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.

• Membership recognition on CXC website

• One free pass to annual event

• Additional discounts to CXC annual event

Gold Membership
$5,000

Valid until July 7, 2027

•Ten employee memberships

• Access to the CXC cross-sector network of expertise

• Complimentary access to webinars

• Complimentary access to all resources to include training, security tools and guidance, newsletters, etc.

• Membership recognition on CXC website

• Membership in the Technology, Tools and Talent Network

• Three free passes to annual event

• Additional discounts to CXC annual event

• Opportunity to publish one article per year in the CXC newsletter

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