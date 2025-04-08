Membership Investment

A great choice for those who support the mission of the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and want to stay connected to what’s happening in our area.
- Subscription to Monthly Newsletter
- Online Directory Listing
- Local Job Board Listings
- Opportunity to Attend Networking Events
- Business Referrals
- Access to the Exclusive Member Group
- Member of the Greater Des Moines Partnership
*Available to Churches, Government, Non Profit Organizations, Restaurants, Food Trucks, Food & Drink, Service Clubs, Home Business/Single Employee, Couples and Individuals.
Exclusive Investment
$300
Valid until March 13, 2027
- Includes all Community Member Benefits
- Ribbon Cutting & Ground Breaking
- Free Notary Service
- Access to Bulk Mailing Permit
- Member Decal Cling & Digital Cling for your Website
- Ability to Utilize Chamber Bucks
- Enhanced Member Listing in online Directory (Logo, Photos, Map etc.)
- Opportunity to Join Our Ambassador Program (additional cost)
Partner Investment
$625
Valid until March 13, 2027
- Includes all Exclusive Investment Benefits
- Opportunity to Host Networking Event
- One (1) Chamber Created Social Media Post Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $50 for an Event or Program Listed at $250 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $25.00
- Ability to Host Ambassadors for a Yearly Visit
Leadership Investment
$1,500
Valid until March 13, 2027
- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Two (2) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $100 for an Event or Program Listed at $350 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $75.00
- Two (2) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
Advocate Investment
$2,750
Valid until March 13, 2027
- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Three (3) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
- Sponsorship Credit of $250 for an Event or Program Listed at $500 or more
- Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $200
- Four (4) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
Recognition at all Signature Events
- Website Homepage Logo in Rotation
Legacy Investment
$5,000
Valid until March 13, 2027
- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits
- Four (4) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually
Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $400
- First Preference, and a Sponsorship Credit of $500 for an - - Event or Program Listed at $750 or more
- Eight (8) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting
- Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
- Recognition at all Signature Events
- Website Homepage Logo in Rotation
