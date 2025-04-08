Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

Offered by

Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce

About the memberships

Membership Investment

Community Member
$100

Valid until March 13, 2027

A great choice for those who support the mission of the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and want to stay connected to what’s happening in our area. - Subscription to Monthly Newsletter - Online Directory Listing - Local Job Board Listings - Opportunity to Attend Networking Events - Business Referrals - Access to the Exclusive Member Group - Member of the Greater Des Moines Partnership *Available to Churches, Government, Non Profit Organizations, Restaurants, Food Trucks, Food & Drink, Service Clubs, Home Business/Single Employee, Couples and Individuals.
Exclusive Investment
$300

Valid until March 13, 2027

- Includes all Community Member Benefits - Ribbon Cutting & Ground Breaking - Free Notary Service - Access to Bulk Mailing Permit - Member Decal Cling & Digital Cling for your Website - Ability to Utilize Chamber Bucks - Enhanced Member Listing in online Directory (Logo, Photos, Map etc.) - Opportunity to Join Our Ambassador Program (additional cost)
Partner Investment
$625

Valid until March 13, 2027

- Includes all Exclusive Investment Benefits - Opportunity to Host Networking Event - One (1) Chamber Created Social Media Post Annually - Sponsorship Credit of $50 for an Event or Program Listed at $250 or more - Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $25.00 - Ability to Host Ambassadors for a Yearly Visit
Leadership Investment
$1,500

Valid until March 13, 2027

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits - Two (2) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually - Sponsorship Credit of $100 for an Event or Program Listed at $350 or more - Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $75.00 - Two (2) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting - Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc.
Advocate Investment
$2,750

Valid until March 13, 2027

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits - Three (3) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually - Sponsorship Credit of $250 for an Event or Program Listed at $500 or more - Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $200 - Four (4) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting - Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc. Recognition at all Signature Events - Website Homepage Logo in Rotation
Legacy Investment
$5,000

Valid until March 13, 2027

- Includes all Partner Investment Benefits - Four (4) Chamber Created Social Media Posts Annually Advertising Credit in Printed Chamber Directory, valued at $400 - First Preference, and a Sponsorship Credit of $500 for an - - Event or Program Listed at $750 or more - Eight (8) Tickets to the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Meeting - Opportunity to Share Industry Knowledge via a Learning from Locals Luncheon, Educational Seminars, etc. - Recognition at all Signature Events - Website Homepage Logo in Rotation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!