Membership Launch

The Power Luncheon brings together female entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders who are ready to challenge limitations and think bigger about what is possible. It is a space for real conversations, strategic insight, and meaningful connection.





This year, we are also launching Glass Ceiling Foundation Membership. Membership is not simply a benefit. It is a commitment to visibility, opportunity, and building something lasting together.





Your registration supports the mission to inspire women to step forward, define success on their own terms, and create meaningful impact in our community. More membership information to be announced at the Power Luncheon.





If you believe in stronger connections, bold leadership, and women supporting women, April 28 is where you belong.

Join us.