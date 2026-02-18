Glass Ceiling Foundation

Hosted by

Glass Ceiling Foundation

About this event

Membership Launch

4625 Nicols Rd

Eagan, MN 55122, USA

General Admission
$55

The Power Luncheon brings together female entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders who are ready to challenge limitations and think bigger about what is possible. It is a space for real conversations, strategic insight, and meaningful connection.


This year, we are also launching Glass Ceiling Foundation Membership. Membership is not simply a benefit. It is a commitment to visibility, opportunity, and building something lasting together.


Your registration supports the mission to inspire women to step forward, define success on their own terms, and create meaningful impact in our community. More membership information to be announced at the Power Luncheon.


If you believe in stronger connections, bold leadership, and women supporting women, April 28 is where you belong.

Join us.

Add a donation for Glass Ceiling Foundation

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