National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

About this event

Membership Mixer

216 S Alameda St

Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA

Event Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a sponsor, your company will receive:

  • A high-top table at the event – Share your business information and connect directly with attendees.
  • Social media recognition – Your company will be highlighted across NAWIC LA’s platforms before and after the event.
  • Engagement opportunity – Send up to four representatives to network, build relationships, and learn more about NAWIC LA.

This is a great chance to showcase your brand, support women in construction, and be part of a growing community of industry leaders.

Angel Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Be an Angel Sponsor and help us make the event shine!

Your support will go directly toward event decorations and ambiance, helping create a warm and welcoming space for our members and guests.

As an Angel Sponsor, you’ll receive:

  • Recognition on event décor and signage
  • Social media acknowledgment as an Angel Sponsor
  • The opportunity to send two representatives to engage and network with NAWIC LA

Your contribution helps us celebrate women in construction in style — thank you for being part of the community that builds each other up!

General Admission
$10

10.00 registration will turn into (2) drink tickets.

if you need to cancel please cancel here so we can give your ticket to someone else

this will sell out :)

Grocery Store Gift Card Supporting WINTER
$20

Combat food insecurity. Your $20 turns into focus, fuel, and finishing power for women who are building their futures—and ours. Thank you for standing with WINTER and the next


 W.I.N.T.E.R is nonprofit organization established in 1987. Their mission is to train, educate and prepare women for transformative careers in the construction industry. WINTER is the only gender-specific workforce development agency in Southern California. We provide tuition-free apprenticeship readiness program to women ages 18-45 years old, with an emphasis on low-income women, women of color, formerly incarcerated women, women aging out of the foster care system, and transgender women. Other services include resource navigation and job placement services.

Add a donation for National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!