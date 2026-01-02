Membership Offerings

As an entity that services the downtown core, every business located within our footprint will automatically benefit from: a liaison to local government through the City seat on our board, a voice at our annual Town Hall meetings, inclusion in the downtown shopping map (Name & Address), targeted group social media campaigns, increased asset awareness and foot traffic, consideration for facade grant improvements (when available) and participation in DWA hosted events. Businesses can take this next step to show their support and also benefit from:

“Friends of the Downtown” membership benefits, plus:

All benefits listed above, just for being located downtown!

An enhanced profile for your business with photos, contact information and links to your social media on our website.

Crossposting of your social media content, as able (or upon request)

Inclusion of your events on our monthly event calendar (digital & print)