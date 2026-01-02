Downtown Williamsport Alliance

Offered by

Downtown Williamsport Alliance

About the memberships

Membership Offerings

Downtown Business
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027

As an entity that services the downtown core, every business located within our footprint will automatically benefit from: a liaison to local government through the City seat on our board, a voice at our annual Town Hall meetings, inclusion in the downtown shopping map (Name & Address), targeted group social media campaigns, increased asset awareness and foot traffic, consideration for facade grant improvements (when available) and participation in DWA hosted events. Businesses can take this next step to show their support and also benefit from:

  • “Friends of the Downtown” membership benefits, plus:
  • All benefits listed above, just for being located downtown!
  • An enhanced profile for your business with photos, contact information and links to your social media on our website.
  • Crossposting of your social media content, as able (or upon request)
  • Inclusion of your events on our monthly event calendar (digital & print)
Friends of the Downtown
$50

Valid until May 14, 2027

  • Your Name/Business name on our “Friends of the Downtown” page
  • Receipt of our monthly newsletter to stay informed of what is happening
  • The opportunity to sponsor any of our events or monthly event calendar
  • Pride in supporting the ongoing vitality of the downtown
Downtown Supporter
$500

Valid until May 14, 2027

  • “Friends of the Downtown” membership benefits, plus:
  • “Downtown Business” membership benefits (for those in the footprint), plus:
  • 2”x4” ad space on the back of ONE of our monthly event calendars (that calendar year) AND your logo in the email blast for that month. $150 VALUE!!
  • Free vendor space at our Annual Downtown Halloween Trick or Treat event
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