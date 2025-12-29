Membership Options

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Thank you for supporting our cause for all of 2026! You will receive a charity receipt.
Renews monthly
Auto-renews each month, and you may cancel any time. You will receive a charity receipt.
Renews monthly
Choose this option if you cannot pay the regular membership fee. Choose the amount to pay each month. We'll contact you soon to discuss your financial situation.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!