Explortech

Offered by

Explortech

About the memberships

Membership Options

Annual Membership
$99

Renews yearly on: January 1

Thank you for supporting our cause for all of 2026! You will receive a charity receipt.

2026 annual membership paid monthly
$9.95

Renews monthly

Auto-renews each month, and you may cancel any time. You will receive a charity receipt.

Membership for families with financial need
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Choose this option if you cannot pay the regular membership fee. Choose the amount to pay each month. We'll contact you soon to discuss your financial situation.

Add a donation for Explortech

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