Membership Packages

Virtual Membership
$65

NVWDA welcomes and encourages volunteering. However, this membership does not require annual volunteer hours.

(Adult Amateur & Open) General Membership
$35

This membership requires (8) hours of annual volunteerism.

(AA & O) General Membership+Contribution In Lieu
$75

This membership fulfills the (8) hours of annual volunteerism.

(Adult Amateur & Open) General Membership (Military)
$25

This membership requires (8) hours of annual volunteerism.

(AA & O) General Membership (Military)+Contribution In Lieu
$65

This membership fulfills the (8) hours of annual volunteerism.

(Adult Therapeutic/Exceptional) General Membership
$35

This membership requires (2) hours of annual volunteerism.

(Adult Thera/Except) General Membership+Contribution In Lieu
$45

This membership fulfills the (2) hours of annual volunteerism.

(Adult Therapeutic/Exceptional) Membership (Military)
$25

This membership requires (2) hours of annual volunteerism.

(Adult Thera/Except) Member (Military)+Contribution In Lieu
$35

This membership fulfills the (2) hours of annual volunteerism.

(Junior & Junior Therapeutic/Exceptional) General Membership
$25

This membership requires (2) hours or annual volunteerism.

(Junior&Junior Thera/Except) Gen Member+Contribution In Lieu
$35

This membership fulfills the (2) hours of annual volunteerism.

High Point Horse/Rider Combo Registration (per Level)
$15

Horse-rider combinations must be registered at the time of membership sign-up/during annual membership renewal for enrollment in NVWDA's High Point Achievement Program. Horse/Rider combos can register up to (2) consecutive Levels. $15 per Level.

High Point Breed Registration
$35

To be eligible for High Point Breed Awards, the horse must be registered at the time of membership sign-up/during annual membership renewal.

Founding Pioneer Membership Deposit/Remaining Balance Pay
$750

Available through October 31, 2025.

Founding Pioneer Membership-PAY IN FULL
$1,500

Available through October 31, 2025.

