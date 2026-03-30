Membership - Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

“3 yearly payment option”

Lifetime membership with a the ability to make 3 yearly payments of $250.





After the third year you would be upgraded to a Lifetime membership Status. This incentive will save that member $250 on his Lifetime membership fee over a 3-year period.





NOTE: If for any reason that member was to decide to not continue paying the $250 on the 2nd or 3rd year - he would be refunded no more than $150 for that current year.