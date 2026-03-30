Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

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Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

About the memberships

Membership - Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

2026 Single Year Membership
$100

Yearly Paid Membership is for the 2026 year. Membership runs a calendar year, and will expire on December 31st.

Lifetime Membership - One Time payment
$1,000

No expiration

“one-time payment option”
Lifetime membership with a single payment.

Lifetime Membership - 3 yearly payments
$250

No expiration

“3 yearly payment option”
Lifetime membership with a the ability to make 3 yearly payments of $250.


After the third year you would be upgraded to a Lifetime membership Status.  This incentive will save that member $250 on his Lifetime membership fee over a 3-year period. 


NOTE: If for any reason that member was to decide to not continue paying the $250 on the 2nd or 3rd year - he would be refunded no more than $150 for that current year.  

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