Membership - Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

Offered by
About the memberships
Yearly Paid Membership is for the 2026 year. Membership runs a calendar year, and will expire on December 31st.
No expiration
“one-time payment option”
Lifetime membership with a single payment.
No expiration
“3 yearly payment option”
Lifetime membership with a the ability to make 3 yearly payments of $250.
After the third year you would be upgraded to a Lifetime membership Status. This incentive will save that member $250 on his Lifetime membership fee over a 3-year period.
NOTE: If for any reason that member was to decide to not continue paying the $250 on the 2nd or 3rd year - he would be refunded no more than $150 for that current year.
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