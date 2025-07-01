Membership Drive

Founding 3-Month Membership
$30

Become one of the founding members of the tool library with a 3-month membership. Membership can be activated whenever you wish after the launch (~Jan 2026).

You'll also get:

• Name on Wall of Founding Members

Founding 6-Month Membership
$60

Become one of the founding members of the tool library with a six-month membership. Membership can be activated whenever you wish after the launch (~Jan 2026).

You'll also get:

• Name on Wall of Founding Members

• Upcycled block printed tote

Founding Annual Membership
$100

Become one of the founding members of the tool library with an annual membership. Membership can be activated whenever you wish after the launch (~Jan 2026).

You'll also get:

• Name on Wall of Founding Members

• Upcycled block printed shirt

Lifetime membership
$500

Become LATL's biggest supporter by being a member for life (limited 25).

You'll also get:

• Name on Wall of Founding Members

• Upcycled block printed tote

• Upcycled block printed shirt

