Membership - Southeast Texas Arts Council

Student Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Art on a student budget! For just $35, you'll get a SETAC sticker, our quarterly e-newsletter, and a front-row seat to the vibrant arts scene in Southeast Texas. It's the perfect way to stay in the know AND support local creativity!

Individual Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Join the crew! For just $50 a year, you'll snag a snazzy SETAC sticker and get the inside scoop on all things artsy with our quarterly e-newsletter. It's your ticket to the local arts and humanities scene!

Board of Director Membership
$60

Valid for one year

SETAC Board Member Membership: $60 per year. This membership is required for all Southeast Texas Arts Council board members, demonstrating your commitment to actively guiding and supporting the organization's mission.

Organization Member: Financial Assistance Participant
$100

Valid for one year

Organizational Membership: $100 per year. Become a partner in the arts! This membership is essential for organizations applying for SETAC grants and offers a platform to collaborate and grow within the Southeast Texas arts landscape.

Patron Supporter Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Become an art hero! Step up to Patron Supporter and you'll get everything in the Individual membership, plus your name in lights (well, on our website and publications). Let the world know you're a champion of SETX arts!

Business Sustainer Membership
$500

Valid for one year

Level up your business's art cred! As a Business Sustainer, you'll enjoy all the perks of membership and show your community that your business is serious about supporting the arts. SETAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and memberships are tax deductible. It's a win-win for everyone!

Corporate Supporter Membership
$1,000

Valid for one year

Become a cultural cornerstone! At the Corporate Supporter level, you're not just a member, you're a partner in shaping the future of the arts in Southeast Texas. Let's make some magic together!

