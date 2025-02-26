Membership - Southeast Texas Arts Council

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Art on a student budget! For just $35, you'll get a SETAC sticker, our quarterly e-newsletter, and a front-row seat to the vibrant arts scene in Southeast Texas. It's the perfect way to stay in the know AND support local creativity!
Valid for one year
Join the crew! For just $50 a year, you'll snag a snazzy SETAC sticker and get the inside scoop on all things artsy with our quarterly e-newsletter. It's your ticket to the local arts and humanities scene!
Valid for one year
SETAC Board Member Membership: $60 per year. This membership is required for all Southeast Texas Arts Council board members, demonstrating your commitment to actively guiding and supporting the organization's mission.
Valid for one year
Organizational Membership: $100 per year. Become a partner in the arts! This membership is essential for organizations applying for SETAC grants and offers a platform to collaborate and grow within the Southeast Texas arts landscape.
Valid for one year
Become an art hero! Step up to Patron Supporter and you'll get everything in the Individual membership, plus your name in lights (well, on our website and publications). Let the world know you're a champion of SETX arts!
Valid for one year
Level up your business's art cred! As a Business Sustainer, you'll enjoy all the perks of membership and show your community that your business is serious about supporting the arts. SETAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and memberships are tax deductible. It's a win-win for everyone!
Valid for one year
Become a cultural cornerstone! At the Corporate Supporter level, you're not just a member, you're a partner in shaping the future of the arts in Southeast Texas. Let's make some magic together!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!