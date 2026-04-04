Membership Stars

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She should wear one for every year she was a Daisy member.
K & 1st grade
She should wear one for every year she was a Brownie member.
2nd & 3rd grades
She should wear one for every year she was a Junior member.
4th & 5th grades
She should wear one for every year she was a Cadette member.
6th, 7th and 8th grades
She should wear one for every year she was a Senior member.
9th & 10th grades
She should wear one for every year she was an Ambassador member.
11th & 12th grades
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