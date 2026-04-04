Troop 22019

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Troop 22019

About this shop

Membership Stars

Daisy star item
Daisy star
$2

She should wear one for every year she was a Daisy member.


K & 1st grade

Brownie star item
Brownie star
$2

She should wear one for every year she was a Brownie member.


2nd & 3rd grades

Junior star item
Junior star
$2

She should wear one for every year she was a Junior member.


4th & 5th grades

Cadette star item
Cadette star
$2

She should wear one for every year she was a Cadette member.


6th, 7th and 8th grades

Senior star item
Senior star
$2

She should wear one for every year she was a Senior member.


9th & 10th grades

Ambassador star item
Ambassador star
$2

She should wear one for every year she was an Ambassador member.


11th & 12th grades

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