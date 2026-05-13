Hosted by

Kentucky Conservation and Sportsmen's Alliance

About this event

Membership to KCSA

Single Annual Membership
$30

For an annual membership you will receive:

-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky

-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands

-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear

Single Child's Annual Memberhsip (12 & Under)
$10

For an annual membership you will receive:

-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky

-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands


Sponsor Annual Membership
$150

For an annual membership you will receive:

-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky

-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands

-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (2 extra entries for Sponsor level)

-KCSA T-shirt

-Bag of food plot seed

Conservator Annual Membership
$250

For an annual membership you will receive:

-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky

-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands

-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (3 extra entries for Sponsor level)

-KCSA T-shirt

-KCSA Hoodie

-KCSA Hat

-Bag of food plot seed

Steward Annual Membership
$500

For an annual membership you will receive:

-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky

-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands

-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (5 extra entries for Sponsor level)

-KCSA T-shirt

-KCSA Hoodie

-KCSA Hat

-Bag of food plot seed

-OnX Premium Membership

Lifetime Membership
$1,500

For an annual membership you will receive:

-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky

-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands

-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (15 extra entries for Sponsor level)

-KCSA T-shirt

-KCSA Hoodie

-KCSA Hat

-Bag of food plot seed

-OnX Premium Membership

Add a donation for Kentucky Conservation and Sportsmen's Alliance

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