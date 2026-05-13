Membership to KCSA

About this event
For an annual membership you will receive:
-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky
-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands
-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear
For an annual membership you will receive:
-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky
-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands
For an annual membership you will receive:
-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky
-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands
-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (2 extra entries for Sponsor level)
-KCSA T-shirt
-Bag of food plot seed
For an annual membership you will receive:
-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky
-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands
-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (3 extra entries for Sponsor level)
-KCSA T-shirt
-KCSA Hoodie
-KCSA Hat
-Bag of food plot seed
For an annual membership you will receive:
-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky
-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands
-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (5 extra entries for Sponsor level)
-KCSA T-shirt
-KCSA Hoodie
-KCSA Hat
-Bag of food plot seed
-OnX Premium Membership
For an annual membership you will receive:
-Weekly newsletter featuring sportsmen and news around Kentucky
-Membership package including gear, stickers, and discounts to brands
-First 500 members will be entered into a giveaway with a value of $1000 that includes outdoors gear (15 extra entries for Sponsor level)
-KCSA T-shirt
-KCSA Hoodie
-KCSA Hat
-Bag of food plot seed
-OnX Premium Membership
$
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