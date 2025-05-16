Membership - We Love Belize 2025

Community Member 🧡
free

Perfect for anyone who wants to stay involved and contribute. Benefits: Access to volunteer in programs & initiatives Eligible to donate and support campaigns Join community drives and outreach events Receive our e-newsletter and updates Digital copy of "The Kruffy Pages"
Supporting Member 💚
$15

💚For those who want to go the extra mile with early access and swag. Includes everything in Community Member, plus: FREE We Love Belize Hat Early access to event ticket sales Name recognition on our website Printed copy of "The Kruffy Pages"
Culture Keeper 💙
$30

Support the movement and wear your pride with exclusive merch. Includes everything in Supporter Member, plus: FREE Hat + Shirt 10% Discount on charity event tickets Priority registration for limited-space activities Business Listing in The Kruffy Pages (if eligible)**
Heritage Circle 💛
$70

Lead the way in promoting Belizean culture and community. Includes everything in Culture Keeper, plus: FREE full merch package (Hat + Shirt + Socks) 20% Discount on all event tickets Limited Edition Custom Car Tray (while supplies last) Invitation to Annual Members Appreciation Mixer Premium full-page or featured Business Listing in The Kruffy Pages (if eligible)**
The Jewel 💎 Leadership Circle – By Nomination Only
$100

Reserved for our organization’s most dedicated ambassadors. Includes everything in Heritage Circle, plus: Staff-level Time Share Access Discount VIP entry to all We Love Belize events Private quarterly briefings with leadership Top-tier recognition in all annual publications
