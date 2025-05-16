Membership - We Love Belize 2025

Perfect for anyone who wants to stay involved and contribute.
Benefits:
Access to volunteer in programs & initiatives
Eligible to donate and support campaigns
Join community drives and outreach events
Receive our e-newsletter and updates
Digital copy of "The Kruffy Pages"
Supporting Member 💚
$15
💚For those who want to go the extra mile with early access and swag.
Includes everything in Community Member, plus:
FREE We Love Belize Hat
Early access to event ticket sales
Name recognition on our website
Printed copy of "The Kruffy Pages"
Culture Keeper 💙
$30
Support the movement and wear your pride with exclusive merch.
Includes everything in Supporter Member, plus:
FREE Hat + Shirt
10% Discount on charity event tickets
Priority registration for limited-space activities
Business Listing in The Kruffy Pages (if eligible)**
Heritage Circle 💛
$70
Lead the way in promoting Belizean culture and community.
Includes everything in Culture Keeper, plus:
FREE full merch package (Hat + Shirt + Socks)
20% Discount on all event tickets
Limited Edition Custom Car Tray (while supplies last)
Invitation to Annual Members Appreciation Mixer
Premium full-page or featured Business Listing in The Kruffy Pages (if eligible)**
The Jewel 💎 Leadership Circle – By Nomination Only
$100
Reserved for our organization’s most dedicated ambassadors.
Includes everything in Heritage Circle, plus:
Staff-level Time Share Access Discount
VIP entry to all We Love Belize events
Private quarterly briefings with leadership
Top-tier recognition in all annual publications
