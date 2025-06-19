Memberships 2025/2026

Annual Licensed Dispensing Optician Membership
$145

  • Free CE Credits at Local Chapter Meeting
  • Reduced Convention Rates
  • Statewide Job Listings
  • Discounts on Education Resources & Materials
  • ABO, NCLE, or DOH credits
  • Network of Peers and Vendors

Annual Registered Apprentice Membership
$80

This yearly membership level gives you exclusive access to education opportunities to assist you in passing your ABO, NCLE, and State Board exams. You will also have access to employment and networking opportunities

Annual Retired Optician Membership
$45

Free CE Credits at Local Chapter Meeting

Annual Affiliate Professional Membership
$80

This yearly membership is great for anyone in the industry wanting to support the OAW and also have access to information for vendor opportunities and sponsorship options for our events. When attending tradeshows sit in on classes for CEs

Licensed Optician Monthly Subscription
$15

Monthly Membership Due On the 1st of every month

