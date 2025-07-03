Offered by

Riley Farm Rescue Inc

About the memberships

Sponsorships

Sponsor Hoof Care!
$10

Renews monthly

Sponsor a goat, sheep or alpacas hoof care!
Yearly photo of your sponsor animal mailed to you!
Yearly postcard mailed to you!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Automatic entrance into drawings for giveaways!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Sponsor Spahh Care, Chicken/Budgie!
$20

Renews monthly

Sponsor a budgie, chicken, or rooster of your choice (if available) OR sponsor a spaah and hoof care for a sheep or alpaca & receive updates!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Pays for 1 bag of grain per month and 1 bag of treats!
Yearly postcard mailed to you!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Sponsor Small Animal(Calendar added!)
$30

Renews monthly

Sponsor a small animal i.e. chicken, peafowl, duck, goose, turtle, chinchilla, sugar glider, or rat of your choice (if available) and receive updates.
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Receive our yearly calender!
Yearly postcard mailed to you!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Co-sponsor a large animal
$33

Renews monthly

Co-sponsor a large animal - goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases

Sponsor Medium Animal(Calendar added!)
$40

Renews monthly

Sponsor a medium sized animal i.e. turkey, cat, tortoise, turtle or lizard of your choice (if available) and receive updates.
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Sponsor a Large Animal!
$65

Renews monthly

Sponsor a goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases

Sponsor a Mini Horse/Large Animal
$100

Renews monthly

Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!
Sponsor a Mini horse. Or sponsor a goat, pig, emu, dog or lamb AND a small or medium animal of your choice that is not already sponsored and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Sponsor a Cow or Zonkey!
$150

Renews monthly

Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!
Sponsor a cow or Zonkey. Or sponsor a goat, pig, emu, dog or lamb AND a small or medium animal of your choice that is not already sponsored and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Multiple Animal Sponsorship!
$260

Renews monthly

Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!
Sponsor Multiple Residents - check in to see who is in need!
Receive yearly photo/photo gift of your sponsored residents!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Sponsor 2 large animals
$130

Renews monthly

Sponsor 2 large animals: a goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

Sponsor Multiple Animals
$650

Renews monthly

Sponsor small, medium and large animals: your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls

2 Large Animal Sponsorship
$130

No expiration

Sponsor 2 - goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases

Add a donation for Riley Farm Rescue Inc

$

