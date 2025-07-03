Sponsorships

Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!

Sponsor a cow or Zonkey. Or sponsor a goat, pig, emu, dog or lamb AND a small or medium animal of your choice that is not already sponsored and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!

Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!

Yearly Calendar!

Special Email from an animal once a year!

Access to Zeffy-only content

Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases

Patron-only polls