Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Sponsor a goat, sheep or alpacas hoof care!
Yearly photo of your sponsor animal mailed to you!
Yearly postcard mailed to you!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Automatic entrance into drawings for giveaways!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Sponsor a budgie, chicken, or rooster of your choice (if available) OR sponsor a spaah and hoof care for a sheep or alpaca & receive updates!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Pays for 1 bag of grain per month and 1 bag of treats!
Yearly postcard mailed to you!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Sponsor a small animal i.e. chicken, peafowl, duck, goose, turtle, chinchilla, sugar glider, or rat of your choice (if available) and receive updates.
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Receive our yearly calender!
Yearly postcard mailed to you!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Co-sponsor a large animal - goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Renews monthly
Sponsor a medium sized animal i.e. turkey, cat, tortoise, turtle or lizard of your choice (if available) and receive updates.
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Sponsor a goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Renews monthly
Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!
Sponsor a Mini horse. Or sponsor a goat, pig, emu, dog or lamb AND a small or medium animal of your choice that is not already sponsored and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!
Sponsor a cow or Zonkey. Or sponsor a goat, pig, emu, dog or lamb AND a small or medium animal of your choice that is not already sponsored and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Receive one FREE item of your choice from the Riley Farm Rescue Store!
Sponsor Multiple Residents - check in to see who is in need!
Receive yearly photo/photo gift of your sponsored residents!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Sponsor 2 large animals: a goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
Renews monthly
Sponsor small, medium and large animals: your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
Patron-only polls
No expiration
Sponsor 2 - goat, lamb, alpaca, dog, parrot or pig of your choice (if available) and receive updates in detail regarding your favorite soul!
Receive an official certificate and print of your animal!
Receive a yearly birthday card for you to use!!
Special Email from an animal once a year!
Yearly Calendar!
Access to Zeffy-only content
Sneak peek photos of upcoming releases
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!