Memberships

📬Stay informed and connected! This free membership includes access to SJ CARES newsletters, local event announcements, open workshops, and community resources. A great way to stay in the loop and show your support — no cost, just community.
Youth Member
$25
🎯Unlock access to youth fitness classes, group mentorship, leadership workshops, and enrichment events throughout the year. Recommended for ages 6–17. Every membership helps us track impact and provide stronger services.
Family Membership
$50
🧑🧑🧒Support your household with this all-inclusive family option. Covers multiple children from the same family and includes priority access to youth sports leagues, family wellness days, mental health workshops, and seasonal break programs.
Changemaker
$10
💛Help power our mission with a monthly gift. Includes monthly impact updates and recognition in our digital newsletter. Every dollar brings mentorship, wellness, and leadership programs to youth and families in need.
Community Builder
$25
🏗️Take your impact further. Community Builders receive all Changemaker benefits, plus a digital supporter badge and an invitation to our annual donor recognition event. Your gift helps expand access and outreach.
Legacy Leader
$50
⭐️Join our most dedicated tier of changemakers. Legacy Leaders receive top-tier recognition including website listing, annual donor wall mention, and exclusive program updates. Your generosity leaves a lasting mark on the families we serve.
Sponsor a Family
$250
🫶🏼Give a family in need the opportunity to participate fully in SJ CARES programs for an entire year. Includes fitness, mentorship, wellness, and community events. Sponsors will receive a personalized thank-you card and an optional quarterly impact update. You can choose to remain anonymous.
