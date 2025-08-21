Memberships 2026

Small Business
$200

This is the basic level of membership for participation in the Chamber of Commerce

Partner
$500

Membership for those who wish to truly support the chamber. Especially businesses that work in multiple business categories.

Premier/ Government
$1,000

Become a true influencer with the Chamber of Commerce. This level includes recognition on website and emails

Executive
$2,500

Membership for those who want to become true partners with the Chamber of Commerce in building our community. In addition to all other benefits includes recognition at all chamber events and exclusive access to chamber members.

Non-profit/individual
$100

Memberships for non-profit organizations are for individuals that are not associated with a local business.

Non-profit/individual partner
$250

50% discount or non-profits or individuals that wish to join at the partner level.

Non-profit/individual premiere
$500

50% discount for non-provals or individuals that wish to join at the premier level.

Non-profit/individual executive
$1,250

50% discount for non-profits or individuals that wish to join at the executive level.

