Your $1 a month membership gives you:
Connection
look for our quarterly newsletter sharing community stories, artist spotlights, and upcoming events.
Early Access
be the first to know about our free or low-cost workshops, community art shows/events, or volunteer calls
Direct Impact
Your monthly membership directly puts art supplies into our program for our art classes and our new mobile outreach art team. Artists are able to participate, create, build resilience.
Community
But most importantly, you monthly donation is building community. Helping to bring awareness to mental health, encouraging calm and safe interventions that help reduce symptoms, breaking down stigmas and building an art community of fascinating journeys.
Thank you for being a part of Artful Mind’s, Healing Through Art!
Along with the Dollar Club Membership and it’s amazing benefits of direct impact, building community, early access to events and connection to our newsletter, you are additionally supporting our SCHOLARSHIP program!
Your $25/month membership sponsors an adult community member who has a need for in-home therapeutic art services. This service is provided weekly and by our trained staff.
BTW…You have NO idea how often this services is requested!
The need is high and we deeply thank you for this support!
This $100/month Membership directly impacts our Home Base. Our dream is to have our very own studio to house monthly art shows, teach daily art classes and host weekly dynamic art workshops for all community members. With this membership, we are able to manage an art studio by affording the basic costs of running an art studio.
You will receive all of the perks of our memberships, in addition to VIP entry to our Annual fundraising Events and first invitations to events.
We thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for supporting this program to continued successful expansions so we can reach more individuals each day!
This is the same as the $1/month option but is an ANNUAL contribution.
For those who prefer once a year contributions.
This is the ANNUAL donation membership. for those who prefer one payment a year rather than monthly payments.
This is the same goal but ANNUAL memberships for those who prefer to pay once a year.
