Memberships

Your $1 a month membership gives you:





Connection

look for our quarterly newsletter sharing community stories, artist spotlights, and upcoming events.





Early Access

be the first to know about our free or low-cost workshops, community art shows/events, or volunteer calls





Direct Impact

Your monthly membership directly puts art supplies into our program for our art classes and our new mobile outreach art team. Artists are able to participate, create, build resilience.





Community

But most importantly, you monthly donation is building community. Helping to bring awareness to mental health, encouraging calm and safe interventions that help reduce symptoms, breaking down stigmas and building an art community of fascinating journeys.





Thank you for being a part of Artful Mind’s, Healing Through Art!







