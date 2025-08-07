Memberships 2025-2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For Parents/Guardians of South Garner High School students for the 2025-2026 traditional school year ONLY
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Membership for South Garner High School employees for the 2025-2026 traditional school year ONLY - must have a "wcpss.net" email address
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Membership for South Garner High School students for the 2025-2026 traditional school year ONLY - must have a "wcpss.net" email address
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For members of the community who want to support the South Garner High School PTSO for the 2025-2026 traditional school year ONLY
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing