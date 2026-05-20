John M. Langston Citizens Association

Offered by

John M. Langston Citizens Association

About the memberships

Memberships

One-Year Individual (High View Park Residence Only)
$10

Valid until July 24, 2027

Membership is for residence of High View Park (own or rent property)

One-Year Senior Citizen (65+ residence only)
$5

Valid until July 24, 2027

Membership is for residence of High View Park (own or rent property)

One-Year Associate
$20

Valid until July 24, 2027

Non-residents and businesses

Three-Year Individual Membership
$30

Membership is for residence of High View Park (own or rent property)

Three-Year Senior Membership (65+ residents only)
$15

Membership is for senior residence of High View Park (own or rent property)

Three-Year Associate Membership
$60

Non-residents and businesses

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