Memberships to Empower Youth

This level will help a competitive team member to help them achieve their dreams in gymnastics. All funds received through this membership go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Competitive gymnastics offers children a unique opportunity to develop a high level of self-esteem, self-discipline, and work ethic. It also allows children to develop into world class athletes in a fun environment. Our team staff is dedicated to guiding each gymnast to develop these skills in a structured format to progress as high in gymnastics as they wish to go. Our commitment to staffing the lower levels with the same quality coaches as the upper levels ensures that no level is pushed aside.