Memberships to Empower Youth

Fund a Kid to Flip - $10 Level. For just $10 a month you can help a disadvantaged child enjoy the sport of gymnastics. All funds received through this membership go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Help empower a child through gymnastics!
Fund a Kid to Flip - $20 Level. For just $20 a month you can help a disadvantaged child enjoy the sport of gymnastics. All funds received through this membership go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Help empower a child through gymnastics!
Our WildKat Club program is for children aged 3-5. This is a scholarship level. All funds received through this membership go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Help a WildKat Club member through a program that helps develop cognitive skills, strong and healthy bones, increased coordination, meet their daily exercise needs, hand-eye coordination that will in turn help reading and writing skills, logic, self-esteem and active healthy habits that will empower them into to their school years.
Our Skill Club is for youth 6 and over. All funds received through this membership go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Your donation will help empower one of our Skill Club members through movement that will help with the fundamental physical skills that all children need to develop to become fit, healthy & active, including; speed, strength, flexibility, coordination, balance, stamina, power, core stability.
This level will help a developmental team member. All funds received through this memberships go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Our development team program is for the youth that are training to become competitive gymnasts. With this donation you will help a child get started on the way to their dream of being a competitive gymnast.
This level will help a competitive team member to help them achieve their dreams in gymnastics. All funds received through this membership go directly towards our Tuition Assistance Program. Competitive gymnastics offers children a unique opportunity to develop a high level of self-esteem, self-discipline, and work ethic. It also allows children to develop into world class athletes in a fun environment. Our team staff is dedicated to guiding each gymnast to develop these skills in a structured format to progress as high in gymnastics as they wish to go. Our commitment to staffing the lower levels with the same quality coaches as the upper levels ensures that no level is pushed aside.
