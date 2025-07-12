Memphis Hotel Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel located at 250 N. Main St, Memphis. This is the official hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.
Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/memds-sheraton-memphis-downtown-hotel/ to see more details about the hotel.
Includes:
Restrictions:
See Vouchers for booking instructions.
Hampton Inn and Suite, Memphis Beale Street located at 175 Peabody Pl, Memphis. This is an official secondary hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.
Visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mempbhx-hampton-suites-memphis-beale-street/
to see more details about the hotel.
Includes:
Restrictions:
See Vouchers for booking instructions.
Hilton Garden Inn Memphis Downtown Beale Steet located at 21 Union Ave, Memphis. This is an official secondary hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.
Visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/memuagi-hilton-garden-inn-memphis-downtown-beale-street/ to see more details about the hotel.
Includes:
Restrictions:
See Vouchers for booking instructions.
Hotel Indigo located at 22 North B.B. King Blvd, Memphis. This is an official secondary hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.
Visit https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/memphis/memnt/hoteldetail to see more details about the hotel.
Includes:
Restrictions:
See Vouchers for booking instructions.
