Memphis Hotel Silent Auction

Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel located at 250 N. Main St, Memphis. This is the official hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.





Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/memds-sheraton-memphis-downtown-hotel/ to see more details about the hotel.





Includes:

Room for one-night stay

Free parking

Breakfast for two.

Restrictions:

Valid for Friday or Saturday nights only

Voucher Expires 3/31/2026.

Must be 21 years of age or older

Not valid for special events and New Years Eve

See Vouchers for booking instructions.