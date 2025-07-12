eventClosed

Memphis Hotel Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

930 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, USA

Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #1 item
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #1 item
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #1 item
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #1
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel located at 250 N. Main St, Memphis. This is the official hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.


Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/memds-sheraton-memphis-downtown-hotel/ to see more details about the hotel.


Includes:

  • Room for one-night stay
  • Free parking
  • Breakfast for two.

Restrictions:

  • Valid for Friday or Saturday nights only
  • Voucher Expires 3/31/2026.
  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Not valid for special events and New Years Eve

See Vouchers for booking instructions.

Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #2 item
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #2 item
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #2 item
Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel #2
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel located at 250 N. Main St, Memphis. This is the official hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.


Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/memds-sheraton-memphis-downtown-hotel/ to see more details about the hotel.


Includes:

  • Room for one-night stay
  • Free parking
  • Breakfast for two.

Restrictions:

  • Valid for Friday or Saturday nights only
  • Voucher Expires 3/31/2026.
  • Must be 21 years of age or older
  • Not valid for special events and New Years Eve

See Vouchers for booking instructions.

Hampton Inn and Suites on Beale Street item
Hampton Inn and Suites on Beale Street item
Hampton Inn and Suites on Beale Street item
Hampton Inn and Suites on Beale Street
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hampton Inn and Suite, Memphis Beale Street located at 175 Peabody Pl, Memphis. This is an official secondary hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.


Visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mempbhx-hampton-suites-memphis-beale-street/

to see more details about the hotel.


Includes:

  • King Room
  • Two-night stay
  • Deluxe Breakfast bar
  • Free parking
  • Free Internet

Restrictions:

  • Reservations must be made 14 days in advance
  • Voucher Expires 5/19/2026.
  • Not valid for special events

See Vouchers for booking instructions.

Hilton Garden Inn on Union item
Hilton Garden Inn on Union item
Hilton Garden Inn on Union item
Hilton Garden Inn on Union
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hilton Garden Inn Memphis Downtown Beale Steet located at 21 Union Ave, Memphis. This is an official secondary hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.


Visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/memuagi-hilton-garden-inn-memphis-downtown-beale-street/ to see more details about the hotel.


Includes:

  • King Room
  • Two-night stay
  • Deluxe Breakfast bar
  • Free parking
  • Free Internet

Restrictions:

  • Reservations must be made 14 days in advance
  • Voucher Expires 5/16/2026.
  • Not valid for special events

See Vouchers for booking instructions.

Hotel Indigo item
Hotel Indigo item
Hotel Indigo item
Hotel Indigo
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hotel Indigo located at 22 North B.B. King Blvd, Memphis. This is an official secondary hotel for the 2026 USA/Canada Lions Forum in Memphis.


Visit https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/memphis/memnt/hoteldetail to see more details about the hotel.


Includes:

  • One-night stay
  • Complimentary Breakfast for two

Restrictions:

  • Voucher Expires 6/1/2026.
  • Not valid for special events

See Vouchers for booking instructions.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing