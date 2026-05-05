Memorable Creations

The Pain the Problems and then The Promises of God

Author: Charlestine Joyner Hudson

What happened that caused the author to write this book?

Life ordeals and circumstances presented to me an outlet and platform to speak aloud and spare not. The ultimate goal of this book is to inspire those that have a background or past life experiences. I want the reader to walk away with great hope in Christ Jesus.

My hopes are that the contents will increase the potential of your life and maximize the blessings that God gives us on a day-to-day basis. God is all you need to get by. Expect such a level of internal cleansing, healing and freedom.