Memorable Creations

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Happy is a burst of sunshine captured in a bottle. Its effervescent notes promise joy and optimism, a fragrant embrace that lifts the spirits and ignites a sense of carefree bliss. Like a child’s laughter, Happy is contagious, leaving a trail of happiness wherever it goes.
Har’moni is a serene sanctuary, a delicate balance of nature’s finest elements. Its soothing aroma envelops the senses, creating a peaceful haven amidst life’s chaos. Like a gentle breeze, Har’moni brings tranquility to the soul, fostering a sense of inner peace and harmony.
Scents Include: Happy & Har’moni. Bundle includes FREE shipping!
Be featured in this Magazine is a Showcase of Amazing Entrepreneurs, from every walk of Life. Every creed nationality and culture. It’s a Collection of Resources used to enhance, educate and inspire others. Regularly $100 for a full page, regularly $75 for a 1/2 page.
When you felt like you are at your Lowest point of life, lower than dirt or coal, not realizing your my worth nor value….You get that Aha Moment and Realize your Self Worth. You understand that GOD will take a Nobody and Create a Somebody that will tell Everybody about the Master who can save Anybody. Transformation from Coals to Diamonds
The Pain the Problems and then The Promises of God
Author: Charlestine Joyner Hudson
What happened that caused the author to write this book?
Life ordeals and circumstances presented to me an outlet and platform to speak aloud and spare not. The ultimate goal of this book is to inspire those that have a background or past life experiences. I want the reader to walk away with great hope in Christ Jesus.
My hopes are that the contents will increase the potential of your life and maximize the blessings that God gives us on a day-to-day basis. God is all you need to get by. Expect such a level of internal cleansing, healing and freedom.
The Process, A Second Time At It
Author: Charlestine Joyner- Hudson
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!