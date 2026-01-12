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Memorial Benches
Honor a loved one or celebrate a special person with a memorial bench placed on the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Each grey bench includes a personalized plaque engraved with your chosen wording, creating a lasting tribute that will be enjoyed by fairgoers for years to come. Benches are available for a donation of $250, with proceeds supporting the continued development of the fairgrounds.
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