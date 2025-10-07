Memorial Trees

Celebrate the life and legacy of someone special by planting a memorial tree in one of our beautiful parks. Each tree serves as a living tribute — growing and flourishing for generations to come. Your dedication includes a commemorative plaque with a personalized message, creating a meaningful place for remembrance, reflection, and connection with nature.



Please Note:

Zeffy, will automatically ask for a donation before completing your checkout. This optional donation goes directly to Zeffy, not to the Belvidere Park District.





If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, simply adjust the donation amount to $0 before finalizing your payment.