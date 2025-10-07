Memorial Bench in Doty/Prairie Fields

This package includes a customizable bench in your choice of color and a personalized laser-cut engraving to honor and celebrate the memory of a loved one. Your bench will be placed in a scenic location within Doty Park or Prairie Fields, offering a beautiful and enduring place of reflection for family, friends, and visitors.



Please Note:

Zeffy, will automatically ask for a donation before completing your checkout. This optional donation goes directly to Zeffy, not to the Belvidere Park District.





If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, simply adjust the donation amount to $0 before finalizing your payment.