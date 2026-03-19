Camp Dallas

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Camp Dallas

About this shop

Memorial Bricks

Memorial Brick
$100

We are thrilled to share this heartfelt expression of love and remembrance for everyone! Each brick is custom ordered. If you wish to honor a loved one, please complete the online form.

Dedication and placement ceremony will happen this year yet and we will make sure to provide ample notice.

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