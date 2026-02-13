Memorial Day Bowl-A-Thon

Hosted by
About this event
Your admission ticket includes:
✔️ Bowling (designated number of games)
✔️ Bowling shoe rental
✔️ Food and refreshments
✔️ Access to event activities and entertainment
Your admission ticket includes:
✔️ Bowling (designated number of games)
✔️ Bowling shoe rental
✔️ Food and refreshments
✔️ Non-alcoholic beverages
✔️ Access to event activities and entertainment
Your admission ticket includes:
✔️ Bowling (designated number of games)
✔️ Bowling shoe rental
✔️ Food and refreshments
✔️ Access to event activities and entertainment
Your purchase includes:
✔️ One (1) Official Event T-Shirt
✔️ High-quality, comfortable cotton blend
✔️ Available in multiple sizes
✔️ A lasting keepsake from this special event
✔️ All proceeds help support our community programs and services.
✔️ Limited quantities available. Order yours today!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!