2026 Medina Odd Fellows Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Medina, OH 44256
INCLUDES:
A sign at the tee box of a single hole with the sponsor's name written out in text.
INCLUDES:
A sign at the tee box of a single hole with the sponsor's logo on it, as well as the opportunity to set up a table to market yourself.
INCLUDES:
A sign at the putting green with your logo on it, as well as numerous mentions during the contest.
INCLUDES:
A sign at the bag stands with your logo, as well as numerous mentions during the drop.
INCLUDES:
A sign in the golf carts with your logo. Sponsors should provide corporate giveaways (keychains, coozies, etc.).
INCLUDES:
A sign on the beverage cart with your logo and a thank you for the beverages.
INCLUDES:
Logo or picture on a banner in the clubhouse area. Special thank you before the event. Entitled to 2 golfers.
INCLUDES:
Logo or picture on a banner in the clubhouse area. Special thank you before the event. Entitled to 1 foursome.
INCLUDES:
Logo or picture on the banner at registration. Logo on all flyers, handouts, website, and social media. Special thank you before and after the event. Entitled to 1 foursome.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!