2026 Medina Odd Fellows Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

3060 Pearl Rd Ste B

Medina, OH 44256

Hole Sponsor
$100

INCLUDES:

A sign at the tee box of a single hole with the sponsor's name written out in text.

Exclusive Hole Sponsor
$300

INCLUDES:

A sign at the tee box of a single hole with the sponsor's logo on it, as well as the opportunity to set up a table to market yourself.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$400

INCLUDES:

A sign at the putting green with your logo on it, as well as numerous mentions during the contest.

Ball Drop Sponsor
$400

INCLUDES:

A sign at the bag stands with your logo, as well as numerous mentions during the drop.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

INCLUDES:

A sign in the golf carts with your logo. Sponsors should provide corporate giveaways (keychains, coozies, etc.).

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

INCLUDES:

A sign on the beverage cart with your logo and a thank you for the beverages.

Silver Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

INCLUDES:

Logo or picture on a banner in the clubhouse area. Special thank you before the event. Entitled to 2 golfers.

Gold Corporate Sponsor
$2,000

INCLUDES:

Logo or picture on a banner in the clubhouse area. Special thank you before the event. Entitled to 1 foursome.

Title Corporate Sponsor
$3,000

INCLUDES:

Logo or picture on the banner at registration. Logo on all flyers, handouts, website, and social media. Special thank you before and after the event. Entitled to 1 foursome.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!