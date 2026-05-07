Memorial Parent Organization's Parking Space Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Please note that you will be asked for payment method upon placing your bid in the event you are the winner. The "fee" for the transaction is a donation to the Zeffy platform that allows us to conduct this auction at no cost to MPO. You can modify and donate any amount, or no amount, at your discretion. It will not affect your chances of winning the auction. Thank you!
Starting bid
Please note that you will be asked for payment method upon placing your bid in the event you are the winner. The "fee" for the transaction is a donation to the Zeffy platform that allows us to conduct this auction at no cost to MPO. You can modify and donate any amount, or no amount, at your discretion. It will not affect your chances of winning the auction. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!