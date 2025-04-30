Memorial Poker Tournament

640 Bercut Dr

Sacramento, CA 95811, USA

Poker Player-Initial Buy-in
$75

Admission for one person to play poker. This is your initial buy-in.

"All-In" Table Package
$1,500
$2,070 value


9 poker players

9 souvenir glasses (unlimited drinks)

9 cigar bar tokens

9 raffle ticket sheets

9 re-buy or add-on


Table Package
$500
$700 value


7 poker players



"All-In" Poker Player
$190

$230 value


poker ticket

souvenir glass (unlimited drinks)

cigar bar token

raffle ticket sheet

re-buy or add-on (your choice)


Souvenir Glass
$40

Purchase a glass and enjoy unlimited drinks during the evening

Raffle Ticket Sheet
$20

1 sheet contains 25 tickets

Cigar Bar Token
$20

Unlimited cigars at our outside cigar bar

Black Jack Player Buy-In/Add-On
$35

Black Jack



Royal Flush Event Sponsor
$2,500

*Logo on all pre-event marketing (supersized)

*Logo on looping slideshow at event

*Listing on our website and social media

*Includes 9 tickets to the event

*Speaking opportunity at the event

Four of a Kind Event Sponsor
$1,500

*Logo on all pre-event marketing (supersized)

*Logo on looping slideshow at event

*Listing on our website and social media

*Includes 4 tickets to the event

*Speaking opportunity at the event

Full House Table Sponsor
$500

*Logo on all pre-event marketing

*Logo on looping slideshow at event

*Listing on our website and social media

*Includes 2 tickets to the event


Cigar Bar Sponsor
$2,000

*Customized logoed poker chips to be used during the event (yours to keep after the event)

*Logo on all pre-event marketing

*Logo on looping slideshow at event

*Listing on our website and social media

*Includes 2 tickets to the event

Booze Bar Sponsor
$2,000

*Logo on event glasses uses for all bar drinks

*Logo on all pre-event marketing

*Logo on looping slideshow at event

*Listing on our website and social media

*Includes 2 tickets to the event

Hot Bar Sposnor
$2,000

*Logo printed on event napkins used during the event

*Logo on all pre-event marketing

*Logo on looping slideshow at event

*Listing on our website and social media

*Includes 2 tickets to the event

