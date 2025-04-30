Memorial Poker Tournament

Admission for one person to play poker. This is your initial buy-in.
$2,070 value
9 poker players
9 souvenir glasses (unlimited drinks)
9 cigar bar tokens
9 raffle ticket sheets
9 re-buy or add-on
$700 value
7 poker players
$230 value
poker ticket
souvenir glass (unlimited drinks)
cigar bar token
raffle ticket sheet
re-buy or add-on (your choice)
Purchase a glass and enjoy unlimited drinks during the evening
1 sheet contains 25 tickets
Unlimited cigars at our outside cigar bar
Black Jack
*Logo on all pre-event marketing (supersized)
*Logo on looping slideshow at event
*Listing on our website and social media
*Includes 9 tickets to the event
*Speaking opportunity at the event
*Logo on all pre-event marketing (supersized)
*Logo on looping slideshow at event
*Listing on our website and social media
*Includes 4 tickets to the event
*Speaking opportunity at the event
*Logo on all pre-event marketing
*Logo on looping slideshow at event
*Listing on our website and social media
*Includes 2 tickets to the event
*Customized logoed poker chips to be used during the event (yours to keep after the event)
*Logo on all pre-event marketing
*Logo on looping slideshow at event
*Listing on our website and social media
*Includes 2 tickets to the event
*Logo on event glasses uses for all bar drinks
*Logo on all pre-event marketing
*Logo on looping slideshow at event
*Listing on our website and social media
*Includes 2 tickets to the event
*Logo printed on event napkins used during the event
*Logo on all pre-event marketing
*Logo on looping slideshow at event
*Listing on our website and social media
*Includes 2 tickets to the event
