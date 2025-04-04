Memories Made Outdoors

Hosted by

Memories Made Outdoors

About this event

Memories Made Outdoors Spring Banquet

6310 Hwy 65 NE

Fridley, MN 55432, USA

Early Bird Admission
$55
Available until Feb 15

Early Bird admission, dinner, and one door prize raffle ticket at discounted rate. 65.00 Admission after February 15, 2026.

Admission + Cocktail Hour
$80
Available until Feb 15

You can join us for cocktail hour before the banquet begins. This exclusive event will be hosted with complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Along with an exclusive raffle for a Firearm!

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$1,500

Have the exclusive opportunity to be the cocktail hour sponsor! Interact with some of our past guests and supporters.

Add a donation for Memories Made Outdoors

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!