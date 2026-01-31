Memories Made Outdoors
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Memories Made Outdoors

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Memories Made Outdoors Silent Auction

Pitboss Series 5 vertical smoker & Cover item
Pitboss Series 5 vertical smoker & Cover
$25

Starting bid

The Pit Boss 5-Series Vertical Smoker offers a powerful cooking experience that’s built for a true outdoorsman. Real-hardwood pellet delivers flavor that is perfect for smoking fish, game, jerky, and more. With the 5 Series Vertical Smoker, you can smoke, roast, bake, barbecue, and braise - all on one machine. Cooking temps range as low as 150°F to as hot and fast as 420°F. The dial-in digital control board works hand-in-hand with Pit Boss meat probes so you can monitor meat doneness and adjust cooking temperatures without ever opening the smoker door. Premium features of the 5-Series Vertical Smoker include a more than 1,700 sq.in of cooking capacity, five adjustable cooking racks, heavy-gauge stainless steel construction, 55 lb. hopper capacity, large pellet view window, and four locking caster wheels. Also comes with cover.


Already assembled!



Donated by: Pitboss

Clay Bear Sculpture item
Clay Bear Sculpture item
Clay Bear Sculpture
$25

Starting bid

Hand made bear sculpture "Walking The Edge" crafted by Vietnam Veteran Walter Anderson.



Donated by: Walter Anderson

CrafTapped Memberships item
CrafTapped Memberships item
CrafTapped Memberships
$25

Starting bid

Two 12 month Memberships for CrafTapped! Discover the best in local craft brews. Get 10 beers a month per membership at breweries and bars.

Your adventure starts at CrafTapped.com


Donated by: CrafTapped

Ego S2 Slider Net item
Ego S2 Slider Net
$10

Starting bid


HANDLE EXTENDS
29" to 60"

LOAD CAPACITY
Retracted—30lbs
Partial Extension—24lbs
Full Extension—20lbs

• Mesh Bag: Lightweight Non-Tangle Rubber Mesh
• Bag Depth: 15” Flat Bottom
• Hoop Size:  Large
• Weight: 2.75 lbs
• Innovative Grip Design



Apple Bundle item
Apple Bundle item
Apple Bundle item
Apple Bundle
$25

Starting bid

A set of Apple Airpods4 and An Apple Watch Gen2 SE 44 mm GPS+Cellular



Milwaukee M12 subcompact drill item
Milwaukee M12 subcompact drill item
Milwaukee M12 subcompact drill
$10

Starting bid

The MILWAUKEE M12 Subcompact Brushless 3/8" Drill/Driver Kit. MILWAUKEE REDLINK Intelligence communicates with the M12 REDLITHIUM batteries to deliver optimal performance for the tools. Kit includes M12 Subcompact Brushless 3/8" Drill/Driver, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 battery packs, M12 charger and contractor bag. 



Donated by: Darrell's Hardware

Running Aces Stay and Play! item
Running Aces Stay and Play!
$10

Starting bid

Running Aces stay, play and eat! Enjoy an evening at Running Aces Hotel, Track and Casino. Package comes with a free nights stay, $30 towards a meal, and $20 in free play!


Donated by: Running Aces

Vortex Binoculars item
Vortex Binoculars item
Vortex Binoculars item
Vortex Binoculars
$10

Starting bid

No need to overthink it - just grab 'em and glass. Triumph® HD binoculars strip it down to what matters, giving new hunters the confidence to pick apart the woods and spot game with ease. Fully multi-coated lenses deliver impressive images, and a rugged, no-nonsense design means you can focus on the hunt, not second-guessing your gear.



Donated by: Vortex

Ego Sling Pack Tackle Bag item
Ego Sling Pack Tackle Bag item
Ego Sling Pack Tackle Bag
$10

Starting bid

Ego Sling Pack Tackle bag. Equipped with tackle trays.



Thermaglo Target item
Thermaglo Target item
Thermaglo Target
$25

Starting bid

The Wild Boar Thermal Vital Target features our patented reactive thermal signature technology for thermal scope adjustments and shooting practice. 

3/8" Thick AR500 Steel Target with motion thermal technology.

The Wild Boar thermal vital target simulates the kill zone on a Boar walking prone to the shooter. 



Donated by: Kyle Richey

Taylors Falls Experience item
Taylors Falls Experience item
Taylors Falls Experience item
Taylors Falls Experience
$25

Starting bid

Head to the River, and enjoy Taylors Falls, and neighboring St. Croix Falls. Take a ride down the beautiful river. Enjoy a scenic tour for 2, 45 or 80 min excursion. Then experience fine dining at the historic Dalles House Supper Club. ($50 gift card)


Donated by: The Dalles House and Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours

Toro 60V Mower item
Toro 60V Mower item
Toro 60V Mower
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $599

Toro 60V Max 21" Recycler Mower.



Donated by: Toro

Tito's Vodka Basket item
Tito's Vodka Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift basket from Tito's Handmade Vodka.



Donated by: Tito's Vodka

Blackstone 28" item
Blackstone 28"
$25

Starting bid

28" Blackstone griddle.


Stihl FS 38 Gas Trimmer item
Stihl FS 38 Gas Trimmer item
Stihl FS 38 Gas Trimmer
$10

Starting bid

Designed for those seeking a great entry-level string trimmer at a value price, the FS 38 is ideal for homeowners. Weighing just 9.3 pounds, the lightweight design surprises users with a powerful output. Its high cutting speeds and 15" cutting width help complete trimming tasks in a short amount of time. Combined with optimized balance, an ergonomic loop handle, curved shaft, and low vibration, the FS 38 offers exceptional handling and maneuverability around landscaping obstacles.



Donated by: Darrell's Hardware

Ego Package item
Ego Package item
Ego Package
$25

Starting bid

Ego package: The Ego soft sided bait cooler accompanied with an Ego S@ medium slider net with large rubber basket.



Men's Hair Care item
Men's Hair Care item
Men's Hair Care item
Men's Hair Care
$10

Starting bid

Men's care basket.

Ruezel Products, along with a shaving bag, Shirt and Stocking cap.


Donated by: North Branch Barbers

MN Vikings Package item
MN Vikings Package item
MN Vikings Package item
MN Vikings Package
$10

Starting bid

Authentic signed mini helmet by

MN Vikings Edition Crown Royal with embroidered Crown Vikings bag.



Donated by: MN Vikings & Northbound Liquor

Waggle 3-Jack Hat item
Waggle 3-Jack Hat item
Waggle 3-Jack Hat
$10

Starting bid

Drove the green on a short par 4? It’s a long putt for eagle, but birdie is yours to lose. And boy oh boy, do you lose it—absolutely falling apart after a brutal misread on a pesky double break. If you’re short on the short game, the 3-Jack snapback hat is for you.



Donated by: Golden Valley CC

Pizza Oven item
Pizza Oven item
Pizza Oven item
Pizza Oven
$10

Starting bid

Professional series Pizza Baker and Food Oven.



Donated by: Mike Ferrell

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