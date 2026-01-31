Memories Made Outdoors Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The Pit Boss 5-Series Vertical Smoker offers a powerful cooking experience that’s built for a true outdoorsman. Real-hardwood pellet delivers flavor that is perfect for smoking fish, game, jerky, and more. With the 5 Series Vertical Smoker, you can smoke, roast, bake, barbecue, and braise - all on one machine. Cooking temps range as low as 150°F to as hot and fast as 420°F. The dial-in digital control board works hand-in-hand with Pit Boss meat probes so you can monitor meat doneness and adjust cooking temperatures without ever opening the smoker door. Premium features of the 5-Series Vertical Smoker include a more than 1,700 sq.in of cooking capacity, five adjustable cooking racks, heavy-gauge stainless steel construction, 55 lb. hopper capacity, large pellet view window, and four locking caster wheels. Also comes with cover.
Already assembled!
Donated by: Pitboss
Starting bid
Hand made bear sculpture "Walking The Edge" crafted by Vietnam Veteran Walter Anderson.
Donated by: Walter Anderson
Starting bid
Two 12 month Memberships for CrafTapped! Discover the best in local craft brews. Get 10 beers a month per membership at breweries and bars.
Your adventure starts at CrafTapped.com
Donated by: CrafTapped
Starting bid
HANDLE EXTENDS
29" to 60"
LOAD CAPACITY
Retracted—30lbs
Partial Extension—24lbs
Full Extension—20lbs
• Mesh Bag: Lightweight Non-Tangle Rubber Mesh
• Bag Depth: 15” Flat Bottom
• Hoop Size: Large
• Weight: 2.75 lbs
• Innovative Grip Design
Starting bid
A set of Apple Airpods4 and An Apple Watch Gen2 SE 44 mm GPS+Cellular
Starting bid
The MILWAUKEE M12 Subcompact Brushless 3/8" Drill/Driver Kit. MILWAUKEE REDLINK Intelligence communicates with the M12 REDLITHIUM batteries to deliver optimal performance for the tools. Kit includes M12 Subcompact Brushless 3/8" Drill/Driver, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 battery packs, M12 charger and contractor bag.
Donated by: Darrell's Hardware
Starting bid
Running Aces stay, play and eat! Enjoy an evening at Running Aces Hotel, Track and Casino. Package comes with a free nights stay, $30 towards a meal, and $20 in free play!
Donated by: Running Aces
Starting bid
No need to overthink it - just grab 'em and glass. Triumph® HD binoculars strip it down to what matters, giving new hunters the confidence to pick apart the woods and spot game with ease. Fully multi-coated lenses deliver impressive images, and a rugged, no-nonsense design means you can focus on the hunt, not second-guessing your gear.
Donated by: Vortex
Starting bid
Ego Sling Pack Tackle bag. Equipped with tackle trays.
Starting bid
The Wild Boar Thermal Vital Target features our patented reactive thermal signature technology for thermal scope adjustments and shooting practice.
3/8" Thick AR500 Steel Target with motion thermal technology.
The Wild Boar thermal vital target simulates the kill zone on a Boar walking prone to the shooter.
Donated by: Kyle Richey
Starting bid
Head to the River, and enjoy Taylors Falls, and neighboring St. Croix Falls. Take a ride down the beautiful river. Enjoy a scenic tour for 2, 45 or 80 min excursion. Then experience fine dining at the historic Dalles House Supper Club. ($50 gift card)
Donated by: The Dalles House and Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours
Starting bid
Valued at $599
Toro 60V Max 21" Recycler Mower.
Donated by: Toro
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift basket from Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Donated by: Tito's Vodka
Starting bid
28" Blackstone griddle.
Starting bid
Designed for those seeking a great entry-level string trimmer at a value price, the FS 38 is ideal for homeowners. Weighing just 9.3 pounds, the lightweight design surprises users with a powerful output. Its high cutting speeds and 15" cutting width help complete trimming tasks in a short amount of time. Combined with optimized balance, an ergonomic loop handle, curved shaft, and low vibration, the FS 38 offers exceptional handling and maneuverability around landscaping obstacles.
Donated by: Darrell's Hardware
Starting bid
Ego package: The Ego soft sided bait cooler accompanied with an Ego S@ medium slider net with large rubber basket.
Starting bid
Men's care basket.
Ruezel Products, along with a shaving bag, Shirt and Stocking cap.
Donated by: North Branch Barbers
Starting bid
Authentic signed mini helmet by
MN Vikings Edition Crown Royal with embroidered Crown Vikings bag.
Donated by: MN Vikings & Northbound Liquor
Starting bid
Drove the green on a short par 4? It’s a long putt for eagle, but birdie is yours to lose. And boy oh boy, do you lose it—absolutely falling apart after a brutal misread on a pesky double break. If you’re short on the short game, the 3-Jack snapback hat is for you.
Donated by: Golden Valley CC
Starting bid
Professional series Pizza Baker and Food Oven.
Donated by: Mike Ferrell
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