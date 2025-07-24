Memories Of The Heart Inc

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Memories Of The Heart Inc

About this shop

Memories Of The Heart Inc's Online Store

Bag - DIY charms item
Bag - DIY charms item
Bag - DIY charms item
Bag - DIY charms
$28

Different colored bags. can be used with or without the straps. DIY -- decorate with bag charms on your own. Please indicate the color choice by number on the next page.

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Beach Bag - 1 side item
Beach Bag - 1 side item
Beach Bag - 1 side item
Beach Bag - 1 side
$33

Beach bag decorated with bag charms. One side only.

Charms can be customized by request.

All colors available.

Please indicate color by number on the next page.

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Bags with Charms both sides item
Bags with Charms both sides item
Bags with Charms both sides
$36

Beach bags decorated with charms both sides.

All colors are available. Charms can be customized by request.

Please indicate color by number on the next page.

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Shipping per bag item
Shipping per bag
$5.95

shipping per bag.


Free pick up - Sacramento or Stockton area. Please indicate on the next page.

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Pick-up or Meet-up within Sacramento or Stockton areas
Free

We can set up a date and time to meet up for delivery in the Sacramento or Stockton greater area. Please leave your email or phone number for further instructions.

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