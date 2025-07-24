Memories Of The Heart Inc's Online Store

About this shop
Different colored bags. can be used with or without the straps. DIY -- decorate with bag charms on your own. Please indicate the color choice by number on the next page.
Beach bag decorated with bag charms. One side only.
Charms can be customized by request.
All colors available.
Please indicate color by number on the next page.
Beach bags decorated with charms both sides.
All colors are available. Charms can be customized by request.
Please indicate color by number on the next page.
shipping per bag.
Free pick up - Sacramento or Stockton area. Please indicate on the next page.
We can set up a date and time to meet up for delivery in the Sacramento or Stockton greater area. Please leave your email or phone number for further instructions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!